Florida Walmart shopper pulls gun on man in dispute over masks

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Investigators are searching for a man who they say pulled a gun on a shopper in a Florida Walmart store.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post that the dispute happened Saturday afternoon.

Store security video shows the unmasked man pushing a man in a wheelchair through the store.

A shopper wearing a mask approaches them and they exchange words.

The video shows the unmasked man flip the middle finger before reaching for his handgun.

Deputies say he made a death threat to the other man before leaving the store.

