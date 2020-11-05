Florida woman, 29, charged with murdering estranged husband at her mother’s home

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 29-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of her estranged husband, who was killed Sept. 27 at a home in the Central Park neighborhood of Bradenton.

According to a news release, Ashley C. Benefield turned herself into the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Benefield is accused of shooting and killing her estranged husband Doug G. Benefield at her mother’s home in the 113000 block of White Rock Ter on Sept. 27.

Deputies said the Benefields were separated and in the midst of a custody battle when he visited her at the home. No one else was present when the shooting occurred.

Benefield claimed she shot her husband in self-defense after he attacked her during a heated argument. But detectives say they’ve found no evidence that suggests she was acting in self-defense.

“She claimed he was attacking her, but detectives found no signs that she had been physically abused,” a report states.

Authorities developed probable cause to issue a second-degree murder warrant, and Benefield turned herself into deputies on Wednesday night.

She is being held at the Manatee County Jail without bond.