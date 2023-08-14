TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Daytona Beach woman is accused of stabbing her roommate to death and then pouring Mountain Dew on herself to remove his DNA from her body, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police were flagged down on July 1 to a fire at a Daytona Beach home. Inside, police found a 79-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his torso and blunt force trauma to his head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the fire was extinguished, according to the affidavit.

Nichole Maks, 35, was investigated after detectives discovered a knife with blood on the blade in the victim’s home, located near his body. Blood was also found on the wall next to Mak’s bedroom closet, who lived with the victim.

Maks was not present during the fire or the search of the home.

Around 3:30 a.m. the following morning, detectives located Maks at a restaurant in Holly Hill. When she was contacted, she dropped a knife and a hammer.

According to the detective, Maks had visible blood on the side of her left and was bleeding from a toe. A portion of her shirt, that had been cut or torn, had blood on it.

Detectives contacted a neighbor of the suspect and victim who said he saw a white person walking frantically from the victim’s bedroom window to the upstairs bedroom window around 9:30 p.m. The neighbor said he is certain it wasn’t the victim, since he is older and frail, and could not move at the pace he observed.

According to the affidavit, when detectives questioned Maks’ place of residence, she insisted she lived on the streets for four years, but later admitted she briefly lived with the victim. However, she claimed to not have seen the victim on the day of the murder.

Maks told detectives her bed is on the first floor and that the victim’s bed is on the second floor. She claimed to have never been in the victim’s room and that she only goes to the second floor to feed her spiders.

Detectives then escorted Maks to a patrol car, where she was notified that detectives would seize her DNA.

That’s when Maks requests a drink, upon which an officer provided her a Mountain Dew.

Maks began pouring the soda all over her body and hair, pulling away from officers, as she tried to interfere with the possible evidence on her body.

On July 28, detectives received the DNA results which indicated the victim’s DNA was found on the blade and Maks DNA on the handle of the knife.

Maks was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and resisting with violence. She is being held without bond.