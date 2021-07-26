Florida woman charged with murder in 1985 shaken baby case

This undated booking photo released by the Fort Bend County, Texas, Jail, shows Terry McKirchy. McKirchy is charged with murder stemming from a decades-old shaken baby case. McKirchy pleaded no contest in 1985 to attempted murder for shaking 5-month-old Benjamin Dowling so severely that he suffered permanent brain damage. When Dowling died in 2019 at age 35, the medical examiner said it was because of the injuries he suffered as a baby. (Fort Bend County, Texas, Jail via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is charged with murder stemming from a decades-old shaken baby case.

Terry McKirchy pleaded no contest in 1985 to attempted murder for shaking 5-month-old Benjamin Dowling so severely that he suffered permanent brain damage. She was babysitting him at the time.

McKircy got a light sentence — weekends in jail for three months and probation. But when Dowling died in 2019 at age 35, the medical examiner said it was because of the injuries he suffered as a baby.

A grand jury recently indicted McKirchy and she was arrested in Texas. She could now get a life sentence. She has long said she never hurt Dowling.