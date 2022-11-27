Lisa Rogers Eaton has died after she was attacked with a hatchet, deputies say. (Credit: Donna Voye)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman died Saturday night, days after she was attacked with a hatchet by a man whom she had let stay in her home, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Lisa Rogers Eaton, 56, was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m. Saturday at the hospital. Her sister, Donna Voye, said family members joined her in the hospital Saturday to pray and turn her respirator.

Pinellas County deputies said they found Eaton with a hatchet in her head after she was attacked Tuesday morning by Michael Dougherty, 40, of St. Petersburg.

According to Voye, Doughtery was staying with Eaton and her husband after he had lost his job.

Michael Dougherty, 40, of St. Petersburg (Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

“We don’t understand it,” Voye said. “We can’t understand it because she wouldn’t hurt anybody.”

Deputies said Dougherty was found at about 2:50 a.m. Thursday in Alachua County after a deputy pulled him over. Initially, he was charged with attempted second-degree murder, but the charge has since been upgraded to second-degree murder.