WELLBORN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was accused of stealing a fire truck and impersonating a firefighter earlier this month.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office said Belinda Delores Waugh, 44, allegedly took off with a fire truck on July 15 after spending the night at the Wellborn Volunteer Fire Department station.

When the fire chief visited the station to respond to a call, he discovered the truck was gone. The sheriff’s office said he received a phone call from Waugh stating the fire truck ran out of gas in Live Oak, which is about 10 miles away from Wellborn.

After deputies tracked down Waugh and the truck, she allegedly claimed to be a volunteer firefighter with Suwannee County. Deputies determined she was not on the official roster and was not authorized to use a fire truck.

Waugh was booked into the Suwannee County Jail on charges of grand theft and fraud – impersonating a firefighter.