Florida woman wins $5M from scratch-off ticket on her 33rd birthday

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dover woman won $5 million from a scratch-off game she purchased at a gas station three days before her 33rd birthday.

The Florida Lottery said Ana Chavira bought the CASHWORD scratch-off game from a Circle K at 1609 Branch Forbes Road in Plant City. She’s chosen to receive her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.

The scratch-off game costs $20 to play and includes eight prizes of $5 million and 24 prizes of $1 million.

The gas station will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

