TAMPA (WFLA) — Troopers in Tampa helped deliver a baby on the side of the road Friday.
“Florida Troopers aren’t always delivering tickets — sometimes they deliver babies!” @FLHSMV tweeted Friday night.
Troopers shielded a car with raincoats as they helped deliver the baby girl into the world. They then gave the family an FHP escort to a local hospital.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal strengthening as it moves toward Louisiana
- Florida troopers help deliver baby on side of road
- Inmate cuts off part of his finger, mails it to newspaper to protest Indiana jail conditions
- ‘I am one of you’: Rhode Island firefighter’s emotional story of racial profiling by police
- ‘We promised we would take care of you’: NC deputies celebrate graduation of fallen officer’s daughter