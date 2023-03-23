HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Foot Locker announced during a recent investor meeting that it plans to close more than 400 stores inside shopping malls, according to Business Insider.

The closures are part of its newest business plan the company is calling “Lace Up.” The plan is meant to act as a “reset” for the retail sneaker chain.

Part of the reset includes the closing of 400-plus shopping mall locations and then the start of opening free-standing store locations for niche audiences, according to Business Insider. Though Foot Locker will be closing an estimated 420 low-performing stores by 2026, the company in turn plans to open more than 300 new, free-standing stores.

According to Business Insider, Foot Locker plans to unveil three new store formats, including:

15,000-square-foot “community” stores designed for areas with a “strong affinity for sneakers” 10,000-square-foot “power” stores designed to provide an “elevated experience” in areas with a “broad set of consumers” 7,500-square-foot “house of play” stores focused more on children

According to Foot Locker’s website, the company currently has about 2,700 retail stores around the world, including in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

The company has not said which stores will be closing or when the closures will be announced.

WHTM reached out to Foot Locker for comment but did not immediately hear back.