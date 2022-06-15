DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.

The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape models, 2013 to 2018 C-Max models, 2013 to 2016 Fusion models, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect models, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents posted Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can stop the vehicles from shifting into the intended gear.

A vehicle shifted into park might be in a different gear, allowing it to roll away.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified by letter starting on June 27.