Former Ala. community college professor arrested for 30 counts of sexual abuse, other charges

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark woman has been arrested and charged with multiple sex charges, including traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

According to a press release, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at a residence in Ozark.

Kimberly Sonanstine, 38, was arrested on Tuesday night just before 8:45 p.m. by Special Agents with ALEA. Sonanstine was arrested and charged with 30 counts of sexual abuse, eight counts of sodomy, and two counts of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

Sonanstine was a biology teacher at Wallace Community College, according to their website. Wallace Community College released a statement early Wednesday morning concerning her employment there.

Faculty member Kimberly Sonanstine is no longer teaching classes and will remain off campus, pending the outcome of the proceedings. As this is an ongoing personnel matter, the College will have no additional comment. WALLACE COMMUNITY COLLEGE-DOTHAN

Sonanstine is currently in the Dale County Jail with no bond. Stay with WDHN News for updates as this case continues.