Former Navy engineer pleads guilty to espionage

Diana and Jonathan Toebbe were in federal court Wednesday in Martinsburg, W.Va., the first of several hearings they face over the next few weeks on espionage charges.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A former U.S. Navy engineer pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to federal espionage charges.

Jonathan Toebbe, who was arrested in October, has agreed to serve at least 151 to 210 months behind bars for trying to sell Navy submarine propulsion intelligence to someone he believed to be a foreign agent. That person was actually working for the FBI.

Toebbe, a nuclear engineer based at the U.S. Navy yard in Washington, smuggled classified documents over an extended time, making four dead drops of the intelligence., once in Virginia, once in Pennsylvania and twice in Jefferson County, West Virginia, where he and his wife Dianna were arrested in October.

The FBI has video surveillance of the dead drops that occurred after he wrapped a computer memory card the size of a nickel in a peanut butter sandwich.

Toebbe entered the plea Monday and it still needs to be approved by federal court officials at a later hearing, which has not yet been set.

Toebbe’s wife, Dianna, is also facing charges and remains behind bars awaiting trial. She has been denied bail.