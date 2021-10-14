Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized Tuesday evening, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center for an infection not related to COVID-19, his spokesperson said.

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for non-COVID-related infection,” the statement reads. “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care.”

No other information was immediately available.