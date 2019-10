Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at GA home; 2nd fall this month

FILE- In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter speaks as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams listens during a news conference to announce her rural health care plan, in Plains, Ga. Carter is now the longest-living president in American history. The 39th president on Friday, March 15, 2019, reached the age of 94 years, 172 days – one day beyond the lifespan of George H.W. Bush, who died in November. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

PLAINS, GA (AP/WBTW) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized after a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia.

A statement from The Carter Center says Jimmy suffered “a minor pelvic fracture” on Monday, but remains in good spirits and looks forward to recovering at home.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanne Congileo told The Associated Press that she had nothing more to add to the statement.

Carter already fell once at his home earlier this month, leaving the 95-year-old with 14 stitches and bruising around his left eye. Despite that, he still showed up to help build a home with Habitat for Humanity the next day in Nashville, Tennessee. He used a cane when he rallied volunteers that morning.

Carter celebrated his 95th birthday on October 1. He is the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.

