Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man accused of killing wife, believed to have attempted suicide

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Lifestar helicopters transferred Fotis Dulos to medical teams at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon after his apparent suicide attempt at his home in Farmington.

Farmington police confirmed Dulos was found unresponsive in his vehicle in his garage midday Tuesday. According to police, officers had to force entry into Dulos’ home. They administered lifesaving measures, including CPR. Dulos is reportedly in critical condition, suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.

A source close to the investigation told News 8 that Dulos is not breathing on his own, which is why he was transferred to the Bronx.

While at Jacobi Medical Center, Dulos will be placed in a hyperbaric chamber. That chamber contains pressurized oxygen to try to get oxygen to parts of his body — specifically the brain — that were deprived of it during his suicide attempt. The Mayo Clinic’s website states that the chambers are used most commonly to treat decompression sickness in divers, but also to treat carbon monoxide poisoning.

Authorities requested a well-being check on Dulos after he did not show up for an emergency bond hearing, and upon arrival, Farmington police officers observed Dulos unresponsive and began performing CPR, both law enforcement sources said.

Dulos was found alone at his home, one law enforcement source said.

Dulos was expected to appear in court in Stamford on Tuesday morning for an emergency bond hearing at which his $6 million bond reportedly may have been in jeopardy because it was uncertain that the insurance company tied to paying the bond was going to agree to cover it.

Dulos has been under “strict” house arrest since his last court appearance a week ago. Prior to that hearing, Dulos removed a memorial to his estranged wife, Jennifer, that had been placed at the entrance to the Farmington neighborhood — an act which violated his house arrest. Judge Gary White called that act “stupid” and a “second strike” in Dulos’ effort to remain out of jail on bond.

Jennifer Farber Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five, disappeared in May 2019 in New Canaan, Connecticut, after she dropped her children off at school. Investigators found her car near a park not far from her home, but she has not been seen or heard from since, and officials now believe she is dead.

She and Fotis Dulos, 52, were in the midst of a bitter custody battle. Jennifer Farber Dulos moved out in 2017 to a home in New Canaan and filed for divorce, court records show. She had told officials she was afraid of her husband before her disappearance, according to court documents obtained by CNN. Fotis Dulos denied making any threats or bullying her, according to court filings.

Fotis Dulos and his then-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested in June and charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence after investigators found blood stains and evidence of attempts to clean the crime scene, officials said. They had pleaded not guilty.

He was arrested on murder and kidnapping charges earlier this month and again pleaded not guilty. Troconis, as well as Dulos’ friend and former attorney, Kent Mawhinney, have also been arraigned on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. Neither has entered a plea yet.

Fotis Dulos has denied wrongdoing and his attorney has said the murder case against him lacks sufficient evidence.