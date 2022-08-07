LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Another set of skeletal remains was discovered Saturday morning at Lake Mead, the National Park Service said.

Park rangers received an emergency call about 11:15 a.m. reporting the discovery of human skeletal remains at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They responded to recover the remains with help from a dive team from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The cause of death and the identity of the remains has not been determined, and no other details have been released.

This is the fourth discovery of human remains at Lake Mead since May. The first set was found on May 1 in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor.

Less than a week later, more human remains were found at Callville Bay. The third set of remains was found on July 25 at Swim Beach near Boulder Beach.

Las Vegas native Todd Kolod thinks the remains found at Callville Bay could be his father who died more than six decades ago. Nexstar’s KLAS reports Kolod was 3 years old when his father Daniel, then 22, drowned in Callville Bay in 1958. His body was never recovered.

Investigators have not confirmed the identities of any of the remains found at Lake Mead this summer.