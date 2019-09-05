Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian regains Category 3 strength
Full scope of Hurricane Dorian’s impact on Bahamas becoming clearer

National
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTIC BEACH, FL (CBS NEWS/WBTW) – The full scope of Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the Bahamas is becoming clearer.

“Our response will be day and night, until the lives of our people return to some degree of normalcy,” said Hubert Minnis, Prime Minister of the Bahamas.

The U.N. says 70,000 people are in immediate need of aid, but relief is now starting to come in.

Tim Aylen choked up as he thought about the offers for help. During the storm he and his family left behind a flooded house that’s now in ruin.

“We’re all still wearing the same clothes as we escaped this house in, so it’s just good to get that support,” Aylen said.

Others were not as fortunate. Adrian Farrington lost his son in the surging floods. Farrington says his five-year-old boy is still missing.

“I still see my son getting dragged across the roof, reaching out,” Farrington said.

Dorian’s outer rain bands soaked Florida yesterday, but it’s now moving up the east coast, towards the Carolinas.

Farther north, ships at the Norfolk, Virginia naval base were ordered out to sea, away from Dorian’s potentially destructive path.

