WATCH LIVE: Funeral to be held Friday for late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings

BALTIMORE, MD (CNN/WBTW) – Long-time Maryland congressman Elijah Cummings will be laid to rest in Baltimore on Friday.
The funeral will be held at the Baptist church where he worshiped for decades.
Cummings died last week at 68 — due to complications from long-standing health issues.
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama will be among those giving eulogies.
On Thursday, Cummings’ body laid in state at the U.S. Capitol — the first African-American lawmaker to receive the honor.
Cummings represented Maryland’s seventh district for over 20 years.
