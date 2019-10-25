WATCH LIVE: Funeral to be held Friday for late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings

A portrait of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., sits nearby as his remains lie in state outside the House Chamber at the Capitol on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)

BALTIMORE, MD (CNN/WBTW) – Long-time Maryland congressman Elijah Cummings will be laid to rest in Baltimore on Friday.

The funeral will be held at the Baptist church where he worshiped for decades.

Cummings died last week at 68 — due to complications from long-standing health issues.

Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama will be among those giving eulogies.

On Thursday, Cummings’ body laid in state at the U.S. Capitol — the first African-American lawmaker to receive the honor.

Cummings represented Maryland’s seventh district for over 20 years.

