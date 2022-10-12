SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city of Savannah will permanently clear out the homeless encampment on President Street. Mayor Van Johnson said it is a matter of health and safety.

Lucius Young said he has lived in the encampment on and off for two years and is not ready to leave.

“I come down here; I can turn my music up as high as I want to, don’t have to hear no neighbors, play with the animals,” he said while holding a kitten found in the area.

However, at 1 p.m. Thursday, Young and roughly 40 additional people living there won’t have a choice but to clear out. Signs have already been posted.

An outreach team from the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless is already set up at the encampment, signing people up for services to help them relocate. That includes providing storage units, space at local shelters and mental and physical health resources.

Johnson said The Salvation Army and the Union Mission have opened up 30 triage bed spaces in their emergency shelters. The city and the homeless authority are making it easy for some to leave the Hostess City.

“Individuals who want to reconnect with their family or friends in other areas, because of this relocation, will be eligible for free Greyhound bus tickets once contact is made,” Johnson said Tuesday during his weekly media briefing.

The move comes after a tire fire in the encampment on Oct. 1 that authorities said was made worse because of clothes and debris. Lucius Young said it’s a poor excuse to kick people out of a place where their pets are buried and where some have called home for more than 20 years.

“You might think they’re homeless, or bums, or however they look at it, how the outside look at it, but these are some smart people,” Young said. “They’re also people.”

After the encampment is cleared, the city plans to fence it off and cut down much of the brush around it to provide better visibility of the area.