BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia Southern student died after he was hit by a plane’s propeller at the Bulloch County Airport.

Sani Aliyu was walking toward the front of the plane Sunday night when he was killed, according to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch.

The 21-year-old was flying back from Savannah with four others, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.

Aliyu was originally from Nigeria, Futch said.

“We were deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident that involved one of our students Sunday night,” said Dr. Aileen C. Dowell, Associate Vice President and Dean of Students. “I have already been in touch with his family and professors and we have mobilized all available resources to provide counseling and any other assistance the university can give.”

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the student’s death.