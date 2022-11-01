Update | November 1, 2022 (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has received correspondence from Burke County Public Schools in reference to Coach Parker.

Burke County High School football coach Eric Parker is recovering in the hospital after collapsing on the field during the game in Wayne County last night. Coach Parker’s wife, Rashann, said, “Thanks to God and the quick actions of our athletic trainer and the Wayne County Medical personnel, he is alert and doing well.” The Parker family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and support. Coach Parker will remain in the hospital for the next few days. Burke County Public Schools

JESUP, Ga. (WJBF) — Burke County High School football coach Eric Parker is in the hospital after collapsing on the field during his team’s game Monday night in Wayne County.

Burke County High School Athletic Director Wade Marchman tells NewsChannel 6 that Parker is in stable condition in the ICU.

According to a radio broadcast of the game on Waynesboro’s 92.9 FM “The Soul Mine”, Parker collapsed during the first half of the Bears’ 17-16 loss Monday night and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Savannah. Witnesses said he was alert when he left the stadium.

Statesboro Herald sportswriter Josh Aubrey reported that the game was delayed for 30 minutes while Parker was airlifted to Savannah. Per Georgia High School Association rules, had the Bears elected to stop the game, they would have been forced to forfeit.

Monday night’s game was for second place in Region 3-AAAA, with the winner earning a home game in the first round of the state playoffs.

Burke County was denied on a two-point conversion attempt in overtime, losing 17-16.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 is working to get more information on Coach Parker’s condition.

Parker is an icon of local high school football, having been a head coach in the CSRA since 1997, winning 206 games in 26 seasons.

He began his high school head coaching career at Laney in 1997, where he turned around a Wildcats program that hadn’t made the postseason since 1990 and led it to two region championships in 10 seasons.

Parker moved to Burke County in 2007, where he has won 138 games in 16 seasons including seven region championships and the 2011 state championship. His teams have made the playoffs every year since 2000.