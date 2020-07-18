Georgia Representative, civil rights icon John Lewis has died

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Georgia Representative and civil rights icon, John Lewis, has died at age 80, according to USA Today.
According to USA Today, Lewis was battling stage four pancreatic cancer since December. Lewis was an organizer of the March on Washington in 1963 with Martin Luther King, Jr.
Lewis served in congress for more than 30 years.
