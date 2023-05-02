SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — Classrooms in Effingham County schools will look a little different in the fall with the addition of new surveillance cameras.

The multi-million-dollar project placing cameras in every Effingham County School District classroom is one that’s worth every penny according to Superintendent Yancy Ford.

“I think bullying across the country is something that’s at the forefront with mental health, and in my opinion … if that camera in that classroom prevents one child from bothering another child, and it stops the bullying for that one student, in my mind the camera would be worth it,” Ford said.

Some parents agreed that it’s good idea.

“I would say that I’m OK with it,” said Esther, a mother of five.

“There’s a lot of scenarios that happen in classrooms that sometimes it depends on what other kids say,” she said. “Sometimes it depends on what teachers say. You can’t just believe everything that happens. It’s the same respect of police officers wearing body cams.”

However, Ford said some teachers are apprehensive.

“It’s very important for us to make sure that we send the message to teachers that in no way shape or form are we out to get someone or catch someone doing the wrong,” Ford said.

In the future, Ford said cameras might be used for instructional purposes, but that would not be done without input from teachers.

“We have a lot of wonderful teachers that do a fantastic job, and my hope would be that we can recognize those teachers and ask them to be a part of helping other teachers develop their skills,” Ford said.

Effingham County High School will be the first to get the cameras in the fall. Then, they’ll be rolled out to the middle school and elementary schools.