BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, investigators served an arrest warrant on Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina.
The 66-year-old woman was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor.
The charges stem from the death of 4-year-old Israel Scott in June 2022.
Tenhuisen was released after posting a $10,000 preset Magistrate Court bond.
Israel Scott Death Investigation Timeline:
