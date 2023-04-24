(WJW) – General Motors is recalling 40,000 pickup trucks due to the risk of fire caused by an engine block heater cord.

The recall affects certain 2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the cord can snap and short circuit, potentially causing a fire.

Recalled models include include 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models with model years between 2019 and 2023, according to documents posted by NHTSA.

GM says it is not aware of any injuries related to the issue.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail and are advised to take their trucks to a dealer for a free repair.

If you own one of the potentially affected models, GM recommends parking the truck outdoors and away from structures until the recall has been repaired.

