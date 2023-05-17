(WGN) — Google has announced plans to begin deleting personal accounts and all of their content en masse to reduce the risk for its more active users.

In a Tuesday announcement, the company said it is updating inactive account policies and plans to begin deleting accounts that have not been used or signed into for at least two years. Inactive accounts are more likely to be compromised, leading to identity theft and/or unwanted content like spam, the company said.

The mass deletion won’t happen immediately.

“We are going to roll this out slowly and carefully, with plenty of notice,” the statement said, adding that the soonest accounts will be deleted is December. The company plans a phased approach by starting with accounts that were created and then never used again. The update also states multiple notifications will be sent over the months leading up to deletion.

Don’t want that inactive account cleared from Google’s servers? Simply sign in to the account at least once every two years and use any Google service, such as reading or sending an email, watching a YouTube video, or using Google Search.

Google added that if a user has an existing subscription, such as a news publication, that is considered account activity and those accounts will not be impacted. No business or school-associated accounts will be deleted.

See Google’s inactive account policies here.