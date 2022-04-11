BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in eastern Pennsylvania after police said a goose hit them in the head, causing a head-on crash with an SUV.

The crash happened in Croydon, Pennsylvania. The driver was on a Harley Davidson just before 9 a.m. when a goose reportedly flew out of the woods and hit the motorcyclist.

Bristol Borough Police said the motorcycle then sideswiped a car before running head-on into a Toyota Highlander SUV. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Spring is breeding season for Canada geese, and they can become aggressive if they perceive a threat to their mates, eggs or goslings.

According to USA Today, part of the reason is that their nests are near humans, meaning people venture into their territory often. Males are most likely to attack since females remain with their clutch until they are ready to mate.