Grandfather charged in 2-year-old’s cruise ship death

(PUERTO RICO- CNN/WBTW) Authorities in Puerto Rico filed charges on Monday against the grandfather of the toddler who fell off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in San Juan in July.

Salvatore Anello, of Valparaiso, was arrested on Monday and charged with negligent manslaughter.

Prosecutors say the 2-year-old girl fell when he raised her up to an open window, thinking the glass would hold her, however, the window was open.

The attorney for the family is blaming the cruise ship company for leaving the window open.

The family was aboard Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas.

Anello is scheduled to appear in court on November 20.