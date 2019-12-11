Greta Thunberg named Time’s 2019 Person of the Year

(WBTW)- Time Magazine has named 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg its 2019 “Person of the Year,” CBS News reports.

Thunberg was attending United Nations climate talks in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday when Time Magazine made the announcement, according to CBS News. Previously announced finalists included:

  • President Donald Trump
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
  • the anonymous whistleblower
  • Rudy Giuliani
  • Megan Rapinoe
  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg
  • Hong Kong protesters

Singer Lizzo received this year’s “Entertainer of the Year” and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team received “Sports Figure of the Year.”

This photo provided by Time magazine shows Greta Thunberg, who has been named Time’s youngest “person of the year” on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The media franchise said Wednesday on its website that Thunberg is being honored for work that transcends backgrounds and borders. (Time via AP)

