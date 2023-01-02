MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport was killed Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility.

The American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines employee died in an “industrial accident” at about 3 p.m., Montgomery Regional Airport said in a statement.

The employee was “ingested into the engine” of the plane, the NTSB said in a statement to CBS News. CBS reported the plane was parked at a gate with its parking brake engaged.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” airport Executive Director Wade Davis said in the statement.

The airport said in a Twitter post that normal operations resumed at 8:30 p.m. and that an FAA investigation had begun.

“We are devastated by the accident involving a team member of Piedmont Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, at Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM),” American Airlines said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members. We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time,” the statement said.