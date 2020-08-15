Group vows to stage twin beams of light for NYC 9/11 tribute

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013, file photo, the twin beams of the annual Tribute in Light commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks shine amid the city’s skyline, in New York. The twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during the 2020 memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, because of concerns about the coronavirus and the health of work crews. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Plans are back on to beam twin columns of light into the Manhattan sky to represent the World Trade Center during next month’s anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday that it is working on plans to shine the twin beams during its alternative 9/11 ceremony.

The move comes after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, which organizes the main annual tribute at the trade center site, canceled the light display over concerns about the coronavirus.

The foundation’s tribute also will include a live reading of victims’ names, which was canceled at the official ceremony.