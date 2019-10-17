Half a million students would lose free school lunches under food stamp rule changes, USDA says

WASHINGTON, DC (WJAR/CNN/WBTW) – The Trump administration acknowledges that its proposed changes to the food-stamp program could leave nearly half a million children without access to free school lunches.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its analysis Tuesday.
The proposed rule was unveiled in July.
Specifically, it curtails a policy which makes it easier for Americans with somewhat higher incomes and more savings to receive food stamps
Republicans have long characterized the expanded eligibility option as a “loophole” that lets those with higher incomes and assets get public assistance.
Consumer advocates, however, say that the option helps low-income working Americans get the help they need.
