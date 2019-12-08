Hallmark’s ‘Christmas at Dollywood’ premieres Sunday night

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 06: Dolly Parton arrives at the premiere of Netflix’s “Dumplin’” at the Chinese Theater on December 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Christmas at Dollywood,” part of which were shot this fall at the Sevier County theme park, airs tonight on the Hallmark Channel.

Dolly Parton, Danica McKellar and Niall Matter star in the Hallmark film.

Here’s the storyline: McKellar portrays Rachel Lewis, a single mom and award-winning Broadway producer who leaves New York City to return to Appalachia to produce a show for the 20th anniversary of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood.

Co-star Matter plays “Luke,” who works alongside “Rachel.” The two butt heads on the way to falling in love. Parton, of course, saves the day.

The special, part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas, airs at 8 p.m. Sunday.

McKeller said the idea of the movie is hers, who pitched it to a Hallmark Channel executive.

“We’re so honored to have Dollywood featured in this movie, and it is just such a great story,” Parton told Parade magazine. “My heart is in the Smokies always, so folks who have never experienced the magic of the holidays here are in for a big treat.”