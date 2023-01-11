SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five people, including two firefighters, are in the hospital following a head-on crash involving a fire truck and a dump truck in Savannah.

According to Chatham Emergency Services, at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Chatham Fire Engine 3 was involved in a head-on collision with a dump truck at the intersection of Abercorn Street and Gateway Boulevard.

Officials said a total of five patients were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

The crash originally shut down all westbound lanes and multiple eastbound lanes at Abercorn on Interstate 95, however, lanes were beginning to reopen as authorities worked to clear the scene.