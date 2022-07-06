RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police said a tip from a “hero citizen” led to an investigation that thwarted a mass shooting plot targeting the city’s Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell.

Authorities arrested two men and seized assault rifles, a handgun and rounds of ammunition from a residence on Columbia Street after receiving a tip from someone who had overheard plans for a mass shooting in Richmond during the holiday.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and police Chief Gerald Smith addressed the alleged plot during a press conference Wednesday.

“Our officers quietly investigated and collaborated to stop what could have been a terrible day for the city of Richmond,” Stoney said. “No community is immune [from mass shootings].”

Dogwood Dell was identified as the target for the planned mass shooting after a citizen “overheard a conversation” about the plot and alerted police, chief Smith said.

Chief Smith said authorities seized two assault rifles, one handgun and more than 200 rounds of ammunition from a residence in the 3100 block of Columbia Street on July 1. A Richmond spokesperson later confirmed to 8News that a mix of 9mm and .223 caliber assault ammunition was found.

“Once inside that residence, they [police] saw evidence in plain view that corroborated the hero citizen’s statement that there was a concern,” Smith said.

The suspects, identified as Julio Alvardo-Dubon and Rolman A. Balacarcel, were arrested and charged with possessing a firearm as a non-U.S. citizen.

Alvardo-Dubon, 52, was taken into custody after the guns were seized on July 1 and police were monitoring Balacarcel, 38, throughout the holiday until there was probable cause to arrest him on July 5, Smith said Wednesday.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith, alongside Mayor Levar Stoney (far left) and City Council members, listens to a question during the city’s press conference on July 6, 2022. (8News photo)

“The success of this particular investigation can only be juxtaposed against the horrors in which the rest of the country has seen,” Smith said. “There is no telling how many lives this hero citizen saved from one phone call.”

Seven people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago following deadly mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in Buffalo.

Chief Smith added that authorities were also monitoring other sites of concern during the holiday, including The Diamond, but did not identify any as potential targets for the suspects.

Smith said other agencies, including Homeland Security and the FBI, were critical for assisting in the investigation.

Alvardo-Dubon and Balacarcel are in Richmond City Jail and are being held without bond, Smith said Wednesday.

This is a breaking news article and will continue to be updated.