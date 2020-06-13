High school seniors get to cross the finish line at Charlotte Motor Speedway graduation ceremonies

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s graduation day for many high school seniors and they got to cross the finish line at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a unique graduation ceremony.

“I finished the line as a winner at the speedway,” one Central Cabarrus High School senior told FOX .

Their graduation was truly unlike any other.

“When I do have kids, I’m going to tell them we were the quarantine class we didn’t get to graduate on stage because of everything that happen so it’s very different,” another student said.

A pandemic took away their walk across the stage, but their teachers and principals gave them a ceremony they won’t forget.

“I got my parents and my older brothers they both went to Central and my uncle they came up from New Orleans.”

They packed as many family members as they could inside their decorated cars and crossed the finish line at the speedway, receiving their high school diplomas.

“I am so excited to graduate!”

Families have been tuned in all week for virtual graduations online and four more are planned for Saturday. Each ceremony features speeches and the reading of students’ names with their photos.

“It’s definitely a once in a lifetime experience, it’s going to be crazy looking back on and being able to tell this story to hopefully my kids one day and share that experience with them.”

CMS will also have drive-thru ceremonies for students this weekend. Students will be able to pick up diplomas Monday.