Homeless activist group takes over hotel; staff hides in laundry room

OLYMPIA, Wash. (CBS Newspath) — An unassuming hotel in the heart of Olympia became Ground Zero Sunday night for a group of Oly Housing Now activists.

When law enforcement from across Thurston County converged on it to remove those activists the hotel said were armed and violent — and holding them hostage.

Ten people were taken into custody. They began making court appearances Monday.

At a virtual news conference, Olympia Police Chief Aaron Jelcick said the hotel workers feared for their lives.

“We received a 911 call that a large group of these individuals had entered the hotel,” Jelcick said. “They were carrying sticks, clubs.”

The staff members fled to the basement to hide in the laundry room, Jelcick said.

An activist who didn’t want to give his name said he was inside the hotel and no one working there was in danger.

“There was no hostage situation here,” the activist said. “The whole reason they made up this hostage situation, that they didn’t feel safe, is so they could have a reason to kick people out.”

Elizabeth Blake says she is homeless and books rooms at the hotel regularly. She said what happened is making it hard for her and her homeless friends.

“Because that’s making it look bad on us. That, don’t do that,” she said.