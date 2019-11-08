Hospital apologizes, says equipment infected breast milk that killed 3 infants, sickened 5 others

DANVILLE, Pa. (WGHP) — A Pennsylvania hospital said Friday it has discovered the source of a waterborne germ that sickened at least eight premature infants, killing three.

Geisinger Medical Center in Danville said the process it was using to prepare donor breast milk led to the deadly outbreak in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Infection control specialists used DNA testing to trace the bacterium to equipment used to measure and administer donor breast milk. Geisinger said it has since switched to using single-use equipment. Hospital officials stressed the milk itself was not the source of the exposure.

The bacteria is only a threat to extremely fragile patients.

The hospital says there was no written policy for cleaning the equipment, prompting the Department of Health to issue a citation.

The hospital began using single-use equipment on Sept. 30. Since then, no new cases have arisen.

“We would like to extend our sincere apologies to the families who have been affected by this incident,” Hartle said in a statement. “We know that the public holds us to the highest standards, and we will continue to strive to live up to those expectations as we have throughout our history, constantly improving on what we do and how we do it.”

Read Hartle’s full statement below: