House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces drafting of articles of impeachment against President Trump

WASHINGTON (AP/WBTW) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

’’Our democracy is what is at stake,” Pelosi said. “The president leaves us no choice but to act.”

Pelosi delivered the historic announcement as Democrats push toward a vote, possibly by Christmas.

She said she was authorizing the drafting of articles of impeachment “sadly but with confidence and humility.”

“The president’s actions have seriously violate the Constitution,” Pelosi said.

Shortly after Pelosi’s announcement, the Republican National Committee released a statement.

“The Founders began the Constitution with ‘We the People’ for a reason,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “Pelosi wants to negate the votes of 63 million Americans, all while denying President Trump due process. It is the ultimate abuse of power, and all the more reason why Republicans must take back the House and re-elect President Trump in 2020.”

At the heart of the impeachment probe is a July call with the president of Ukraine, in which Trump pressed the leader to investigate Democrats as Trump was withholding aid to the country.

