MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gas prices are expected to continue to climb due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan said in a Facebook Live Thursday that the national average could hit $4/gallon by Memorial Day, but southern states may not hit that price. He said prices are already starting to increase but that the increase will be slow.

De Haan said Americans have already been paying an increase for some time. He said there are many factors in the price of gasoline, but the markets assess risk.

“This is not out of the blue,” he said. “Markets assess risk constantly based on what is happening globally. This was seen and has been seen as a risk for quite some time. So Americans have already been paying the increase at the pump because this was a well-documented potential. It’s been no secret that Russia has been planning this so it is factually accurate to say that Americans are already paying for this because of the high potential that this was going to happen.”

The national average could rise between 5¢ and 10¢ per gallon over the next one to two weeks, De Haan said. He said any positive development could lead to prices going down.

“I don’t expect, again, any sticker shock,” De Haan said. “You’re not going to wake up tomorrow and face a price that is dramatically higher. That is not in the cards as of yet.”

De Haan said gas stations struggle to raise prices as quickly as they have to pay them, which is why prices don’t come down as fast as they go up.

“Gas stations will be facing the higher cost immediately today, but it may be difficult for stations to immediately pass that along,” he said. “And often times, that is why gas prices do not come down as quickly as they go up. That’s invisible to the consumer. Consumers don’t often seen that gas stations can’t raise their prices as quickly as what they pay.”

Outside of a few spots in California, De Haan doesn’t expect prices anywhere to hit the $6 mark, but did say the national average record of $4.10 — which was seen in 2008 — could be surpassed in May or June.

De Haan also said prices of goods transported by trucks could increase to offset the cost of fuel, as well as the price of airline tickets and even Uber and Lyft.

The U.S. could tap into its strategic reserve to help offset the increase, according to De Haan. He expects a normal decline but not until late summer or fall.

“I don’t expect that this will measure up to some of the past rates of increase that we have seen,” he said. “A major hurricane would have more impact than what we have seen thus far in terms of how quickly this is going to happen. This is not something that is going to be a mass increase. In fact, this is going to be maybe pennies per gallon over the next couple of weeks.”

De Haan said the U.S. continues to be the world’s largest oil producer, with Russia being second. He said recovery in U.S. oil production is happening but slowly due to supply chain issues with items needed to drill oil.