Howard University renames fine arts building after South Carolina native Chadwick Boseman

WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Howard University in Washington, D.C., renamed a fine arts building after South Carolina native Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer in August 2020.

The letters were installed Thursday for the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. The university said he was “an icon in his own right who las left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation.”

The university posted a video of the full installation on its YouTube page.

Boseman played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe. He was 43 years old. Boseman was born in Anderson, South Carolina and graduated from Howard University.