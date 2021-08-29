Hurricane Ida: Statewide Louisiana power outages top 319,000

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon and started to move through the state, more than 319,000 customers in Louisiana were without power as of 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. As you might imagine, that number will dramatically increase over the next few hours.

According to PowerOutage.us, Jefferson Parish has more than 107,000 customers without electricity. New Orleans Parish has roughly 83,000 people in the dark. Plaquemines Parish has more than 10,000 outages which represents a majority of customers in the parish.

Here are the approxiamate outage numbers in neighboring parishes, as of 2:30 p.m.:

Lafourche: 21,000

St. Bernard: 9,000

St. Charles: 12,000

Terrebonne: 23,000

You can keep an eye on outages across the state by clicking here.

Entergy has the majority of outages with more than 306,000 across Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.us.

Ida intensified so swiftly overnight that New Orleans officials said there was no time to organize a mandatory evacuation of its 390,000 residents. Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents Sunday morning to stay indoors. Those who stayed were warned to prepare for long power outages amid sweltering heat.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said 5,000 National Guard troops were being deployed in 14 Louisiana parishes for search and rescue efforts. And 10,000 linemen were on standby to respond to electrical outages.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)