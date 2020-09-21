Hurricane Sally reveals boat that was submerged for decades

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) –– Hurricane Sally revealed something unseen for decades at Bayou Sara in Saraland — a boat that was submerged for decades.

The owners meant it to be a gambling boat, but never got the right licenses.

It burned down in the ’90s after sitting there for more than 30 years. As for how old it might be, the type of nails used reveal it was likely built more than a century ago.

This picture is courtesy of David Fields Photography.

Source: David Fields photography

LATEST HEADLINES



