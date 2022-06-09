AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The fuel nozzle will soon be shut off at a Massachusetts gas station.

Not because of a shortage or hard times, but because the owner feels customers shouldn’t have to pay these prices.

“When they said to go up 20 cents one day, and 20 cents the next morning, that’s 40 cents in two days? I knew it was a rip-off,” said Reynold Gladu, the Owner of Ren’s Mobil.

He has been serving customers on North Pleasant Street in Amherst since 1973 when he said it was $1.39 for super.

During that time, he’s seen gas shortages, and the price bump with the recession, but he said nothing compares to the record-breaking numbers we see now.

Reynold gets his gas supply from Exxon Mobil. He’s particularly frustrated with this most recent quarterly report.



In the first few months of 2022, the earnings, excluding identified items, were $8.8 billion, which the company notes was a $6 billion increase compared to the same timeframe in 2021.

“They won’t stop,” Reynold said. “They’re number one in the country and they’ll always be because there is no conscience and I have one.”

Once they run out of gas, Reynold said they will not close their doors and will still offer auto repair services.