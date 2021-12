‘I was going to die’: Woman thrown from bathtub into woods survives Kentucky tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — A Kentucky woman woke up bleeding and injured in the woods after the bathtub she was hiding in was thrown from her home during the devastating tornadoes that hit the state.

“I honestly thought I was going to die because I didn’t see anyone around. It was so dark,” Jasmine Parrott told NewsNation. There was no one around. I heard someone scream for help, but I’m pretty sure she was buried under the stuff. I couldn’t get to her.”

At least 88 people died after more than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and four other states over the weekend. Five twisters hit in Kentucky, including one with a path of about 200 miles, authorities said.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday said the preliminary damage rating for the tornado that went through Mayfield was an EF4, with maximum winds of 190 mph.

Twisted sheet metal, downed power lines and wrecked vehicles lined the streets of the town of 10,000. Parrott said she was relaxing at home when the storm approached.

“I heard a loud noise that sounded like a train, then that’s when it hit me,” Parrott said. “My bathtub flipped over and I just kept, like, rolling around in the bathtub. Then, it eventually threw me out. It threw me so far, like my cars in my living room.”

Parrott said after being swept up into the storm, she woke up in the woods.

“I was crawling whenever I dug myself out, and somehow my phone lit up,” she said. “So, I grabbed my phone, and then I kind of, like, sat there for a minute because I was, like, ‘Is this real? Like, where am I?’ I had so much debris and stuff in my eyes, like, they were covered. I could barely see.”

Jasmine Parrott

Jasmine Parrott

Jasmine Parrott

“I really haven’t slept in a few days. Every noise that I hear, it scares me,” Parrott said.

The number of people killed during the tornadoes in Mayfield is still unclear. At least eight people working at a Mayfield candle factory were killed, and more were still missing on Wednesday.

Barry McDonald, a Mayfield city council member, stood in the middle of the wreckage, his voice clouding with emotion as he described the impact on the town.

“It’s hard to describe,” McDonald said. “The devastation is a half-mile to a mile-and-a-half-wide path from one side of the city right through the other. The good thing is, we’re already trying to recover, nd that’s the important thing.”

President Joe Biden visited Mayfield Wednesday to survey the damage. The president signed two federal disaster declarations for Kentucky over the weekend, providing federal aid for search and rescue and cleanup operations, as well as aid for temporary housing and to help individuals and businesses recover.

Sources tell NewsNation that Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will visit Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Friday. A subdivision in the community suffered a direct hit from a tornado, killing more than a dozen people. Thirteen people are still missing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.