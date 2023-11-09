(KTLA) – In-N-Out Burger is continuing to expand, with new locations planned for a Southwest state.

The Southern California-based fast food chain, which recently celebrated its 75th anniversary, announced this week that it plans to open multiple locations in New Mexico by 2027.

“We’re excited to share that we will be fully in the Four Corners,” In-N-Out’s president and owner Lynsi Snyder shared on Instagram and Facebook. “We can’t wait to have smiling associates serving customers quality burgers, fries and shakes in such a unique, beautiful state.”

In-N-Out already has locations in Arizona, Utah and Colorado, leaving New Mexico as the only remaining Four Corners state without one.

The new restaurants will be in Albuquerque, but there are plans for other New Mexico locations “in the years beyond,” the company said. They will be served by a distribution hub in Colorado Springs.

“I’m excited, said Marisa Ricci, an Albuquerque resident who spoke with Nexstar’s KRQE. “I mean, yeah, [I] finally feel like we’re on the map.”

The very first In-N-Out burger opened in 1948 at a tiny stand at Francisquito and Garvey avenues in Baldwin Park, a suburb of Los Angeles. Harry and Esther Snyder are credited with inventing the world’s first drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that same year. (Photo courtesy: In-N-Out Burger)

The original In-N-Out in Baldwin Park, California. (Courtesy: In-N-Out Burger)

Cars line up in the drive thru at an In-n-Out restaurant on October 28, 2021 in Pleasant Hill, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A menu is displayed in the drive thru at an In-n-Out restaurant on October 28, 2021 in Pleasant Hill, California.(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On social media, Snyder said New Mexico had long been a state that In-N-Out had eyed for expansion.

“We’ve heard from many loyal In-N-Out Customers there through the years, wondering if we would ever open restaurants in their communities, especially after opening locations further to the east,” Snyder said. “It was only a matter of when, once we had the infrastructure and support in place. I’m excited that our customers won’t have to travel to a nearby state for an In-N-Out Burger for much longer.”

Outside of California, the company also has dozens of restaurants in Oregon, Nevada, and Texas and recently announced plans to add locations in Tennessee by 2026.

The very first In-N-Out Burger opened in 1948 as a tiny stand at Francisquito and Garvey avenues in Baldwin Park, a suburb of Los Angeles. Founders Harry and Esther Snyder are credited with inventing the world’s first drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that same year.