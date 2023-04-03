(KTLA) — An 11-month-old child was killed Sunday in California after a driver lost control of his vehicle, hopped a curb and hit a family of three while they were walking on the sidewalk, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 4:15 p.m. in the Las Flores area of Orange County, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a 54-year-old San Clemente man was driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit the family while they were walking on the sidewalk with their child in a stroller.

The couple — a 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman — and their infant, residents of Rancho Santa Margarita, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. CHP officials said that despite the efforts of Orange County Fire Authority paramedics, hospital doctors and nurses, the child was pronounced dead at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.

The driver, who was also taken to the hospital, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, CHP said.

The identities of the victims and the driver have not yet been released, and the crash remains under investigation.