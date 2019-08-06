Infant shot, killed in north Louisiana drive-by shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — An infant is dead after being shot in a drive-by shooting in north Louisiana.

News outlets report multiple police units responded just after 4:15 a.m. Saturday to a west Shreveport neighborhood.

Shreveport Police say a vehicle drove by and began shooting into a home, striking the one-month-old girl, who was pronounced dead.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Queen Dean. Authorities say a bullet struck her in the head. An autopsy has been ordered.

No other injuries were reported.

Details are scarce. There is no suspect or vehicle description and a motive has not yet been declared.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

