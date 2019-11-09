Instagram to test hiding U.S. user’ likes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (CNN NEWSOURCE/WBTW) – Instagram is set to test a new concept in the U.S. starting next week.

Hiding your likes.

The social media platform announced it will start hiding the likes on certain accounts next week. They’ve already tried the idea in several other countries.

Users will still be able to see how many likes their post gets, but their followers will not know the count.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri says the move is to de-pressurize the social media platform.

He says he wants Instagram to feel less like a competition, especially for younger users.

While some have expressed relief, social media influencers who use likes to make brand deals are worried about losing sponsors.