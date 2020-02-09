Is your dog a pet? PETA says don’t call it that

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW/ CNN NEWSOURCE) – You may like to *pet* your dog or cat, but PETA says you shouldn’t call them that.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals President Ingrid Newkirk is calling on animal parents to change their lingo when talking about their furry friends.

Newkirk says the word ‘pet’ doesn’t show them the respect they deserve and basically equates them to inanimate objects, not a being with emotions.

She advises calling them ‘animal companions’ instead.

Newkirk followed that by saying ‘owners’ should not think of themselves as possessing a dog, cat, pig, or any other animal- but rather as their guardians.

